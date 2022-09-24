Netflix Tudum India Unveils Teasers Of ‘Guns & Gulaabs’, ‘Khufiya’, ‘Rana Naidu’ And More

Netflix’s annual global fans event Tudum will be taking place tomorrow, Sept 25 and the streaming gaint kicked off the event by unveiling the Indian leg of Tudum on Saturday. The annual fan event unveiled te teaser of several tentpole movies and shows like Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K.’s “Guns & Gulaabs, Hansal Mehta’s Scoop and several others, check out everything that was unveiled at Netflix Tudum India.

1. Guns & Gulaabs

The teaser of Guns & Gulaabs headlined by Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, and Adarsh Gourav, was unveiled at Tudum. The show is created by The Family Man fame Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. aka Raj & DK. Raj & DK’s new show Guns & Gulaabs will be a deliciously wicked tale of crime, love and innocence, that uniquely blends the romance of the 90s with a fast-paced crime-thriller.

2. Class

Class is the official Indian adaptation of the hit Spanish series Elite. It stars Gurfateh Pirzada, Chintan Rachh, Naina Bhan, Chayan Chopra, Ciyawal, Anjali Sivarman, Madhyama Segal, Piyush Khati, Ayesha Kanga, Chandan Singh, Moses Koul and Zeyn Shaw.

3. Monica, O My Darling

Monica, O My Darling is an upcoming Hindi-language neo-noir crime comedy-drama film written and directed by Vasan Bala. It stars Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte in lead roles.

4. Scoop

Hansal Mehta’s Scoop will be his first collaboration with Netflix and is inspired by the biographical book from journalist and crime reporter Jigna Vora, Behind The Bars In Byculla: My Days in Prison. The movie stars Karishma Tanna in the lead role.

5. Khufiya

Vishal Bhardwaj will be teaming up with Tabu again for the spy thriller film, Khufiya. The movie is based on the book Escape to Nowhere by Amar Bhushan and will also star Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi.

6. Soup

Soup is a mystery thriller stars Manoj Bajpayee and follows chef Swathi Shetty as she cooks up a master plan to replace her husband with her lover. The movie will also star Konkona Sensharma, Nasser, Sayaji Shinde and Lal.

7. CAT

Randeep Hooda plays a former police informant who is forced to become an informant again to save the life of his brother. It is directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, Rupinder Chahal and Jimmy Singh.

8. Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga is a suspense thriller and stars Kriti Sanon and Sunny Kaushal in the lead role. The story tells he story of a flight attendant and her business partner on a mission to steal diamonds and free themselves from the clutches of a loan shark.

9. Rana Naidu

Rana Naidu stars Rana Dagubbati and Venkatesh Daggubati, a real-life nephew-uncle pair who will be playing father-son on screen.

10. Qala

Directed by Anvitaa Dutt, the film stars Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee and will mark the acting debut of Irrfan Khan’s son Babil. The movie is set in the 1930s and late 1940s and will tell the story of the young eponymous singer.

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Netflix Tudum India Unveils Teasers Of 'Guns & Gulaabs', 'Khufiya', 'Rana Naidu' And More