Netflix Subscriptions Are Now Cheaper In India And The Memes Are Priceless!

If you have ever caught yourself complaining about the expensive Netflix subscription plans, you will be delighted to know that it worked! Well not really, but Netflix has announced its new reduced prices for subscriptions. Subscriptions for the streaming platform will now be available to binge-watchers at a much cheaper rate and by that, we mean 60% cheaper. If they’re going to go up against competitors like Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar and other big wigs in the realm of digital entertainment, that’s certainly the way to do it. In case you haven’t heard the joyous news, Netflix’s basic plan which gives you access to one screen on any device has a slashed price – it’s now available for Rs 199 per month instead of Rs 499. The premium plan for four screens which was previously available for 799 now has a price tag of Rs 649 per month. Meanwhile, the plan for mobile which was available for Rs 199 is now a monthly pack of just Rs 149. That’s a steal!

Netflix India’s announcement was followed by some really on brand memes starting with this apt visual representation of the big news:

It wasn’t long before netizens joined in and the mems are priceless!

Netflix lowers its subscription price in India by 60%.

After Subscribing 149 Rs plan…

Me to my rich friends:#netflixdown pic.twitter.com/ggj6SaepVl — V!vek (@Vivek_0203) December 15, 2021

SEE ALSO: Everything Coming To Netflix In January

Price hike k zamaane me #Netflix wale price cut kar rahe hai wah 🔥 @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/g7VnfNwi23 — Aayush (@ibeingaayushh) December 14, 2021

Netflix with its brag-worthy catalogue of Award winning originals, K-drama and anime content has been the most expensive among OTT platforms in India, so these new prices have evened the proverbial playing field. Someone go check on Amazon Prime Video!

While this is welcome change, it is long overdue, not just because its easier on the wallet (you gotta pay for all that food that lies waiting while you pick what you watch on Netflix) but because of the many streaming services in the Indian market. Between SonyLIV, Voot, Zee5, and the rising number of upcoming platforms, there is a tonne of competition. Netflix currently has around 5 millions subscribers in India.

SEE ALSO: Netflix Christmas Movies 2021 Ranked: Netflix’s ‘Love Hard’, ‘Single All The Way’ And More

Cover image: Twitter

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Netflix Subscriptions Are Now Cheaper In India And The Memes Are Priceless!