The fourth season of the Netflix hit Stranger Things will be released on 27 May, but for fans who can’t wait another week, the streamer has released an extended sneak peek.

The clip, which shows the first eight minutes of the season four premiere episode, was released on Netflix’s YouTube channel.

Set at the Hawkins International Laboratory in 1979, it begins to flesh out the backstory of Stranger Things’ superpowered heroine, Eleven (played by Millie Bobby Brown).

The lab appears to function as a kind hellish Montessori school for supernaturally gifted kids, who are all silently completing rudimentary tasks – like moving a wooden disc – using only the power of their minds.

The head scientist is Dr Martin Brenner, played with sinister edge by Matthew Modine, who last appeared in season two of the sci-fi comedy drama.

Fans are already reacting to the sneak peek on Twitter, with most clamouring for more. “Talk about an awesome appetizer before the main course next Friday!” posted one user.

Netflix has confirmed that the first seven episodes of season four will debut on May 27, with two additional episodes released on 1 July. The season’s final episode will be over two hours long.

In addition to Brown and Modine, stars Winona Ryder and David Harbour will be returning as Joyce Byers and Jim Hopper.

You can watch the full clip on Netflix’s YouTube channel.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Netflix releases ‘awesome’ first 8 minutes of Stranger Things season four