Netflix is expanding the Squid Game franchise to include a reality TV series, called Squid Game: The Challenge, after the dystopian drama took the world by storm last year.The reality show will see456 participants will competing in a series of games inspired by the show for a chance to win a $4.56m cash prize – the largest lum psum jackpot in the history of reality TV.Losing a round, however, will not have fatal consequences, the series’ maker said in its announcement. Instead, the worst fate that awaits a participant is simply returning home empty-handed.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.