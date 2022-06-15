Netflix launches real-life Squid Game competition

Posted on June 15, 2022 0

Netflix is expanding the Squid Game franchise to include a reality TV series, called Squid Game: The Challenge, after the dystopian drama took the world by storm last year.The reality show will see456 participants will competing in a series of games inspired by the show for a chance to win a $4.56m cash prize – the largest lum psum jackpot in the history of reality TV.Losing a round, however, will not have fatal consequences, the series’ maker said in its announcement. Instead, the worst fate that awaits a participant is simply returning home empty-handed.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Netflix launches real-life Squid Game competition