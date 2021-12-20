Netflix: Every new movie and TV show being released now until end of 2021

The final month of 2021 is here – and it’s a big one for Netflix.

Ultimately, there will be not one, not two, but three Oscar-friendly films released this month: Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog, Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up, which marks Jennifer Lawrence’s film return, and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter.

TV wise, December marks the return of two huge Netflix originals – The Witcher, starring Henry Caviill as Gerald of Rivia, and Emily in Paris, which proved a surprise hit when it first aired in 2020.

There will also be a whole array of Christmas titles for you to wade through as the festive season arrives.

Find every movie and TV show coming to Netflix this December below (and what’s leaving here).

21 December

Grumpy Christmas

24 December

1000 Miles from Christmas

Don’t Look Up

Minnal Murali

Vicky and Her Mystery

26 December

Lulli

Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio star in ‘Don’t Look Up’ (NIKO TAVERNISE/NETFLIX)

30 December

Hilda and the Mountain King

31 December

The Lost Daughter

20 December

Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar

22 December

Emily in Paris season two

WWII in Colour: Road to Victory

23 December

Elite Short Stories: Patrick

24 December

Daughter from Another Mother

The Silent Sea

Lily Collins is returning for more ‘Emily in Paris’

25 December

Stories of a Generation – with Pope Francis

27 December

Death to 2021

28 December

Azcárate: No Holds Barred

29 December

Anxious People

30 December

Kitz

31 December

Cobra Kai season four

Stay Close

Queer Eye season six

Documentary

29 December

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer

21 December

Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster

‘Cobra Kai’ is returning for another season

25 December

Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material

29 December

The Standups season three

31 December

Cem Yilmaz: Diamond Elle Platinum Plus

Licenced Titles

20 December

Arrival

23 December

Arberia

Ave Mater

Diagnosis

Home Games

Jimmy Jones

Malachi’s Cove

Never Die Young

Please Hold the Line

The Prosecutor, the Defender, The Father and His Son

Silent Hours

Will You Marry

25 December

A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood

Tom Hanks as Fred Rogers in ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood’ (Sony Pictures)

26 December

The Door Into Summer

Girl in the Yellow Jumper

Kaaval

27 December

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

31 December

The Envelope

TV

22 December

Your Home, Made Perfect

23 December

The Island with Bear Grylls

Joanna Lumley’s Jewel in the Nile

24 December

Animal Park

25 December

24 Hours in A&E

Bear Grylls photographed in 2019 (Getty Images)

27 December

Ambulance

Classic Mary Berry

31 December

Best Home Cook season two

Mary Berry Everyday

Documentary

23 December

British Rock

Foul Play

Giants and the Morning After

The Last Whalers of São Miguel

The Stone Speakers

29 December

My Lover My Killer

31 December

Daiki Tsuneta Tokyo Chaotic

Kids and Family

22 December

Badanamu

Badanamu POP

24 December

STAND BY ME Doraemon

STAND BY ME Doraemon 2

29 December

Word Party Presents: Math!

31 December

Seal Team

