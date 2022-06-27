Netflix co-CEO confirmed the streaming platform will start showing adverts

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos confirmed last Thursday (23 June) that the streaming platform was planning a new, ad-supported tier, which will be launching soon.

Mr. Sarandos added: “We’re adding an ad tier for folks who say, ‘Hey, I want a lower price and I’ll watch ads.”

The company had always said in the past it strongly believed in leaving marketing out of the streaming platform, and has never shown ads during or before its TV shows or films.

The plan is likely one of its many responses to tackle its user base shrinking and its revenues declining.

