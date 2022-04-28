Netflix, Amazon and Disney Plus: Every Asian movie and TV show coming to streaming services in May 2022

A drama about a magician living in an abandoned theme park and a fantasy series about the life of a young girl named Momo are among the several Asian films and shows that will hit Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and Amazon Prime in May.

Starting off in Japan is Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War – an upcoming Japanese Netflix Original anime film directed by Michihito Fujii. It is one of the most controversial animes on the Netflix library, thanks to a change to a CG-heavy animation style.

Anime fans can also look forward to season one of Vampire in the Garden, which is a fantasy series that follows the life of Momo, who is at her wit’s end. Just as she gets ready to leave this world behind, she meets a vampire named Fine. From there, the two different species learn to co-exist in a world where humans and vampires despise each other greatly.

It will be released on Netflix on 6 May.

On Netflix, K-drama fans can look forward to returning weekly dramas such as Tomorrow, Green Mother’s Club, and Our Blues.

From India, Netflix is releasing Raj Singh Chaudhary’s film Thar. The cast of the film includes acclaimed actor Anil Kapoor alongside his real-life son Harshvardhan Kapoor.

Jitendra Joshi, who Netflix fans might recognise from the hit television series Sacred Games, is also a part of the film.

Thar trailer

The film will release on 6 May.

Below is a list of films and TV shows coming to Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and Amazon Prime Video in Asia in May 2022:

Netflix

India

Thar (6 May)

South Korea

The Sound of Magic (6 May)

Tomorrow (new episode every Friday and Saturday)

Green Mother’s Club

Our Blues (new episode every Saturday and Sunday)

My Liberation Notes

Japan

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War (9 May)

Vampire in the Garden Season 1 (16 May)

One Piece (22 May)

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 (23 May)

Pokemon Master Journeys: The Series (26 May)

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 (new episodes every Thursday)

