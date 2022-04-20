Nespresso’s VertuoPlus pod machine is half price right now and it comes with a milk frother

Calling all caffeine lovers, Nespresso’s vertuoplus coffee machine is currently half price. Yes, 50 per cent off.

Countertop coffee machines offer you the option of having a barista-style brew at home. The convenience of which means you can achieve your caffeine fix with just the flick of a switch.

These fuss-free appliances avoid bean grinders, espresso extractors, frothers, and steamers with the only requirement being capsules, usually costing between 18p and 62p each. The coffee in the pods is pre-ground, measured, and tamped, leaving you with the perfect espresso each time.

With so many options for pod machines on the market and some costing upwards of £400, we are big fans of Nespresso – the reliable industry leader in everything from machines to capsules and accessories.

The brand’s leading machine, the vertuoplus, usually retails at £269.99, but Amazon has slashed the price of it to just £159, and this price even includes a milk frother. But it’s unlikely that this deal will stick around for long, so make sure to snap this one up quickly and never have a bad coffee again.

Nespresso vertuoplus coffee machine: Was £269.99, now £159, Amazon.co.uk

(Nespresso)

Get your caffeine-fix with five different styles of coffee and everything from single espressos to longer drinks with this convenient appliance.

The VertuoPlus allows you to enjoy a varied range of capsule flavours and cup sizes with your brew ready at just two touches of a button. Investing in any of the brand’s machines also means you’ll never be short of choice with pods, with most companies ensuring their capsules are compatible.

Making it into our edit of the best pod coffee machines, our tester said the machine is “incredibly easy to use, simply make sure you’ve got the right-sized coffee cup for the drink that it’s making and then press a button.”

They also noted that the appliance “even neatly dispatches the used pod into a waiting container at the back of the machine,” adding that “a lovely smooth crema wasn’t just confined to the single and double espresso but was even waiting for us atop the huge (414ml) alto drink that the machine produced”.

In the impressive bundle on offer when purchasing the VertuoPlus, you will also receive an aeroccino milk frother. The machine just serves black coffees, so if you prefer cappuccinos or lattes, the aeroccino is a handy bonus and it also featured in our review of the best milk frothers, so you know you’re in safe hands.

Our reviewer praised “the addition of a particularly comfortable handle for pouring” as well as “four settings symbolised on separate buttons, making this one of the clearest frothers to use”.

They added: “We liked how there are two different options for the amount of foam, with both of them producing equally delicious froth.”

