Nepal to move Everest base camp after global warming and human activity make it ‘unsafe’

Nepal’s Everest base camp will soon be moved from its original position as the famous Himalayan trekking site faces a significant threat from global warming and the impacts of increasing human activity.
The base camp – currently at an altitude of 5,364m atop the melting Khumbu glacier – attracted some 1,500 people from across the world this past spring season.
A viable location for the new camp has been found at a lower altitude which does not have year-round ice.
The new site will be situated 200-400m lower than the existing one.
