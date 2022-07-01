Nelson Piquet uses racist and homophobic language against Hamilton in resurfaced podcast

Footage of Nelson Piquet using racist and homophobic language against Lewis Hamilton during an interview from 2021 has emerged.

Speaking on a podcast, the former F1 world champion used two slurs when he was discussing how Hamilton missed out on the 2016 title to Nico Rosberg.

“The [racist slur] should be given [homophobic slur] at the time. He was kinda bad,” Piquet said.

Video of the Brazilian’s comments surfaced days after he apologised “wholeheartedly” to Hamilton for using a racial slur, saying “discrimination has no place in F1 or society”.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.