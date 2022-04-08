Olympic gold medallist Nelly Korda is recovering at home after undergoing surgery for a blood clot in her arm.

The 23-year-old American revealed last month that she had been diagnosed with the clot after her arm swelled up following what she said was a “typical morning workout”.

“I want to thank everyone for the overwhelming support and messages I have received the last few weeks,” the world number two posted on Twitter.

“Your kind words have helped me get through this challenging and scary time.

“It wasn’t the start of the year I had hoped for to say the least. 2022 began with me getting Covid-19 the second week of January which kept me off my feet for some time before the beginning of the LPGA season. Then followed up with a blood clot.

“I recently underwent surgery for a blood clot in my subclavian vein. I am pleased to report the procedure went well and the doctors were happy with the outcome.

“I am now home recovering and preparing to start rehab. I am looking forward to getting back to 100% so I can begin practicing. Thank you again for the well-wishes and continued privacy.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Nelly Korda recovering after blood clot surgery