Neil Parish has said he will stay on as an MP during an investigation into allegations of watching pornography on a phone in the House of Commons chamber.

Mr Parish was stripped of the Conservative whip today after referring himself for investigation by Parliamentary Standards Commissioner Kathryn Stone, and there have been calls for him to resign as MP for Tiverton and Honiton in east Devon.

But in a statement released on his website, the Commons Environment Committee chair was careful not to make any admission of guilt and made clear he hopes to continue with his work as an MP at least until the probe ends.

Breaking his silence on the allegations, Mr Parish said: “Following recent allegations regarding an MP’s use of their mobile phone in Parliament, I have referred myself to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards in the House of Commons.

“I will be cooperating fully with any investigation, and whilst it is ongoing I will continue to perform my duties as MP for Tiverton and Honiton.

“I will not be making further comments at this stage.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Neil Parish vows to stay on as MP during inquiry into porn in Commons chamber