Neil Parish tearfully resigns as Tory MP after watching pornography in the Commons

Neil Parish has resigned as a Tory MP, after watching porn in the House of Commons.

Mr Parish admitted that he had looked at adult material twice, and that the second occasion was deliberate.

“I was not proud of what I was doing,” he told the BBC, in an interview which saw him tear up.

The MP for Tiverton and Honiton in east Devon said that initially he had stumbled across the website while looking for information about tractors, but later returned deliberately to the website.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.