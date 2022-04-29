The MP at the centre of an investigation for allegedly watching pornography in the Commons chamber has spent his entire parliamentary career on the backbenches.

Neil Parish, 65, who has represented the Devon constituency of Tiverton and Honiton since 2010, takes a strong interest in farming, the countryside and animal welfare issues.

A former farmer, Mr Parish is the chairman of the House of Commons Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee.

Mr Parish was an MEP in the European Parliament (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Archive)

Before entering politics, he managed the family farm in Somerset after leaving school at 16.

He was elected to the European Parliament in 1999 representing the South West of England and Gibraltar region.

Mr Parish did not stand for re-election in 2009 having already been selected as the Conservative candidate for Tiverton and Honiton at the 2010 general election.

He has a majority of 24,239 over the Labour Party.

Mr Parish is married to Sue, who he employs as a junior secretary, and they have two children, Jonathan and Harriet, and two grandchildren.

His leisure interests include music and swimming.

Source Link Neil Parish MP: a former farmer with a passion for the countryside