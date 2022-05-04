Neil Parish formally resigns as MP after admitting to watching porn in Commons

Neil Parish has formally resigned as an MP after watching pornography in the House of Commons.

The former representative for Tiverton and Honiton has admitted to watching explicit content twice inside the chamber, claiming the first time was accidental after looking at tractors online but that the second was “a moment of madness”.

Mr Parish has said he will quit after recognising the “furore” and “damage” he has caused his family and constituency.

His announcement will trigger a by-election for the seat, which is in Devon, though no date has yet been set.

