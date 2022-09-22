Neha Kakkar Recreated Falguni Pathak’s ‘Maine Payal Hai Chhankai’ And The Internet Is Not Happy

From bad plots to awful casting, people have been generous toward artists regardless of how grave their mistakes are. However, there is one thing that is simply unforgivable and that is ruining evergreen songs or films that made our childhood by recreating them. No amount of techno beats, modernized lyrics or trendy dance steps will dampen the degree of the cruelty of the act.

It seems like Neha Kakkar has become an expert in upsetting the masses by committing the mistake on several occasions. Albeit, some of her songs have become commercial hits, there are just some classics you shouldn’t mess with. This time, the 34-year-old recreated Falguni Pathak’s Maine Payal Hai Chhankai.

Titled O Sajna, the music video features Kakkar herself along with Priyank Sharma and Dhanashree Verma. The classic Maine Payal Hai Chhankai gets the (Ironically) same ol’ techno remake with Neha Kakkar’s belting out the lyrics whilst dancing with Priyank Sharma.

Needless to say, fans were not happy. Many slammed the singer for ruining the classic song while many called her out for using autotune. One netizen wrote, ”Please Koi Neha Kakkar Se 90s Classic Hindi Songs Bacha lo”. Fans are not the only ones in this hate saga. Looks like Falguni Pathak herself isn’t too pleased with Neha Kakkar for tampering with her creation.

The seasoned singer took to her Instagram stories to repost fans’ stories where they slammed Kakkar for recreating Maine Payal Hai Chhankai. Check out the tweets below.

