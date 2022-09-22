Neha Kakkar Recreated Falguni Pathak’s ‘Maine Payal Hai Chhankai’ And The Internet Is Not Happy

From bad plots to awful casting, people have been generous toward artists regardless of how grave their mistakes are. However, there is one thing that is simply unforgivable and that is ruining evergreen songs or films that made our childhood by recreating them. No amount of techno beats, modernized lyrics or trendy dance steps will dampen the degree of the cruelty of the act.

It seems like Neha Kakkar has become an expert in upsetting the masses by committing the mistake on several occasions. Albeit, some of her songs have become commercial hits, there are just some classics you shouldn’t mess with. This time, the 34-year-old recreated Falguni Pathak’s Maine Payal Hai Chhankai.

Titled O Sajna, the music video features Kakkar herself along with Priyank Sharma and Dhanashree Verma. The classic Maine Payal Hai Chhankai gets the (Ironically) same ol’ techno remake with Neha Kakkar’s belting out the lyrics whilst dancing with Priyank Sharma.

Needless to say, fans were not happy. Many slammed the singer for ruining the classic song while many called her out for using autotune. One netizen wrote, ”Please Koi Neha Kakkar Se 90s Classic Hindi Songs Bacha lo”. Fans are not the only ones in this hate saga. Looks like Falguni Pathak herself isn’t too pleased with Neha Kakkar for tampering with her creation.

The seasoned singer took to her Instagram stories to repost fans’ stories where they slammed Kakkar for recreating Maine Payal Hai Chhankai. Check out the tweets below.

Falguni pathak theek to hai na yeh sunn’ne ke baad 😭 — Hima Chavda (@hima_chavda) September 18, 2022

This is not just a song it’s our emotions childhood memory no one can beat this masterpiece 🌹✨ pic.twitter.com/029TynACgm — 𝓡𝓸𝓼𝓱 (@XuKaifangirl) September 20, 2022

Songs right r with the music companies not with the singers,that’s the reason this types of disasters r happening. — PRASANT… (@freedom15081947) September 18, 2022

Ohhhh myyy GODDDDDD what the heck they’ve done!!!!! — M💫 SSS for life💗 (@Meenakshidubey1) September 18, 2022

Falguni Pathak, after listening this song…. 🤡🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/1Otj2kcJbf — Tashmin 이민호 ♥️ the light of my life Lee Minho ♥️ (@TashminLee) September 18, 2022

Arey yaaar!!! Why you’ll are after our childhood memories? Please spare us 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/MI1cwi0xkm — Karan Rajput (@Karanr7395) September 18, 2022

So @iAmNehaKakkar ruins one more old classic. Kakkar family will end Bollywood music. Earlier we use to make only remake of movies now all we do is remake our own songs. Zero talent. #NehaKakkar — CA PG (@pratheekgadhiya) September 22, 2022

Ye gaana aaj se pehle itna bura kabhi nhi Iaga 😼😼

Ye remix karwane band karo — Jini (@Jini00007) September 20, 2022

falguni pehn ji ihope you’re fine wherever you’re. — riii’s sad era.☁️ (@sidhuparioye) September 18, 2022

