Neetu Kapoor Says She Will Host A 'Special Reception' For Viral Bhayani Who Said He Was Upset About Alia-Ranbir's Wedding

Neetu Kapoor has the perfect response to the paparazzo, Viral Bhayani, who said that he was upset because Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor didn’t throw a lavish reception. While promoting her recent movie, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Kapoor said that she did not want anyone to be upset and that she will throw a ‘special reception’ just for him.

Neetu Kapoor has now responded to the paparazzo, Viral Bhayani, in an interview with India Today. The actress said , “Oh, I want to have a social reception for Viral. I don’t like it when anyone is upset. I will host a special reception only for him and have him on stage also, but I don’t want him to be unhappy. This was just a quick wedding and hence we couldn’t do much. If it was left to me, I would have done it with grandeur and called everyone.”

Earlier this month, Viral Bhayani, told Hindustan Times, “I agree that they want to respect their elders, but they could have done the same at a five-star hotel. We would have got good pictures and everything would have been disciplined. Your net worth is ₹830 crores, what are you trying to prove by doing this.”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor married last month at their residence in Bandra and the wedding was attended by their close friends and family. The couple met on the sets of their upcoming movie Brahmastra and were dating for a few years before they decided to tie the knot.

