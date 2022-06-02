Nectar’s seven-layer hybrid mattress is supportive, breathable and helps you get an undisturbed sleep

Buy now £576.95, Nectarsleep.co.uk

Sizes available: Single, small double, double, king, super king

Single, small double, double, king, super king Mattress depth: 25cm

25cm Material: Memory foam and micro springs

Memory foam and micro springs Trial period: 365 nights

365 nights Guarantee: Lifetime

Design and features

The big talking point here is the layer of 1,600 individually encapsulated micro springs. This layer is the third of six, sitting above the thicker memory foam layer, but below the quilted cool cover at the top and a breathable support layer below that.

The point of a hybrid mattress is to offer the soft, supportive comfort of memory foam, while the springs improve airflow and help to isolate movement and minimise motion transfer across the mattress. That way, you are less likely to be disturbed by your partner turning over in the night.

As with other bed-in-a-box products, the Nectar hybrid arrives vacuum-packed in a tall but fairly narrow box. It’s easy enough to slide up the stairs, then simply remove the box and carefully cut or tear into the vacuum-wrapped plastic bag. Right away, the mattress will start to expand.

Nectar says you can start using the mattress as soon as it reaches its full height, but that it can take up to 72 hours to fully expand and settle into its correct shape. We unboxed the mattress one evening after work, so for the first night, it was a little on the soft side. But from the next day we felt it had correctly settled. We’ll come back to our full thoughts on comfort later.

As with other foam mattresses, the Nectar hybrid doesn’t need turning over every few months to keep its shape, since the layers are constructed to work in one direction. However, the brand does suggest that the mattress is rotated top-to-toe every so often, but since there are no handles on the sides this can be more difficult than with other mattresses. The lack of handles feels like an oversight by Nectar, but at least it isn’t a problem owners will encounter all that often.

Like other mattresses from Nectar, the hybrid is available in sizes ranging from single to super king, with small double, double and king in-between. All five options are 25cm deep and they all come with a 365-night trial and lifetime guarantee. That year-long trial is longer than the 200 nights offered by Emma and Simba, and equals that of Eve.

The Nectar Hybrid is designed to work with all types of bed frames, including box spring, divan, platform and traditional frames.

Comfort and performance

The mattress hadn’t fully expanded for our first night, and during that evening there was a slight odour due to the off-gassing that is common among vacuum-packed foam mattresses. This was thankfully gone by the next day, and after that the Nectar hybrid performed exactly as we’d hoped.

At first it felt a lot like a full-foam mattress, and very similar to the Emma original we’ve owned for a few years. But after a few nights of switching between the two, we’ve come to really appreciate the micro-spring layer, with noticeably lower nighttime temperatures and improved movement isolation. In other words, you’re less likely to be disturbed when your partner moves over or gets out of bed.

We found it to be slightly cooler than our all-foam Emma original, but the two beds are in different rooms so there could be other factors at play here. Those who own a traditional mattress will likely find the Nectar hybrid a little warmer than they are used to, but the extra comfort and support should be more than worth it.

Traditional mattress users will also notice the extra squishiness of the Nectar’s predominantly-foam construction. You certainly sink into it a little more than normal, but in a comforting kind of way; at no point did we feel enveloped by the Nectar hybrid, or that changing sleeping positions meant fighting against it.

Nectar describes its hybrid mattress as having a medium-firm construction, and we’re inclined to agree. It’s supportive without being hard, but isn’t something to sink into. If you prefer a particularly firm or soft mattress, we recommend you look elsewhere; but if support and breathability are key, the Nectar scores highly.

Using the manufacturer’s own numbers, Emma says its original all-foam mattress scores five, putting it right in the middle of the 10-point scale between soft and firm, while Nectar gives its hybrid a slightly firmer score of between six and 6.5.

As with Nectar’s all-foam mattress, we noticed how the top layers of the hybrid would soften slightly as they warmed up during the night, but the mattress still remained plenty supportive.

Lastly, the mattress cover can be unzipped but, unlike the Emma, it is not machine-washable. Instead, Nectar sells a washable mattress protector (£39.90, Nectarsleep) separately.

The verdict: Nectar hybrid mattress

The Nectar hybrid takes what was already a winning memory foam formula, then adds in extra comfort by way of 1,600 micro springs for good measure. The hybrid construction delivers the best of both worlds, with the foam ensuring a luxurious but supportive feel, while the springs help circulate air to keep you cool, and help insulate you from your partner’s movements.

We wish there were handles to help with repositioning the mattress and turning it around, and the cover should really be machine washable. But these are both relatively small complaints.

From the free delivery to the 365-night trial, lifetime warranty and even free collection if you aren’t happy, there’s a lot to like here. The Nectar hybrid is a little more expensive than some of its rivals, but as with other foam mattresses there are always deals to be had – and besides, when you’re going to spend a third of your life asleep, a comfortable mattress is well worth the investment.