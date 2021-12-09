Nearby star is spewing ominous fireworks – and scientists say they are a warning to Earth

A star lightyears from Earth has been spotted spewing out ominous fireworks – and scientists say it should serve as a warning to humanity.

The star, known as EK Draconis, is younger than our Sun but similar in size. Researchers watched as it ejected a blast of energy and charged particles that were far more powerful than has ever been seen coming from our Sun.

But the new study suggests that such powerful blasts could be possible from our Sun.

Such coronal mass ejections or solar storms happen regularly from our Sun. It shoots out clouds of hot particles that then hurtle through space – and can cause damage to satellites and power grids if they hit us directly.

But the new study suggests they could be far worse. In the research, scientists watched EK Draconis throw out ejections more than 10 times bigger than have ever been recorded from a star like the Sun.

“This kind of big mass ejection could, theoretically, also occur on our sun,” Notsu said. “This observation may help us to better understand how similar events may have affected Earth and even Mars over billions of years.”

