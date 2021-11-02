Nearby exoplanets might be far more varied, and unlike Earth, than we had previously realised, according to scientists.

Some exoplanets might look markedly unlike anything not just on our planet but in our solar system, the researchers say.

Source Link Nearby alien planets could be far more varied and unlike Earth than we realised, scientists say