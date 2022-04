The White House says that Russia’s financial system is “near the brink of collapse” following global sanctions in response to Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Press secretary Jen Psaki said how soon Russia begins defaulting on its debts depends on decisions the country makes in response to the results of sanctions.

This is a developing story; it will be updated.

