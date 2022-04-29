Neal Adams death: Batman comic artist dies, aged 80

Neal Adams, the legendary comic book artist credited with reinventing DC and Marvel characters, has died, aged 80.

He is also known for fighting for creators’ rights by co-founding the Comic Creators Guild. Additionally, he championed Superman creators Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster to receive owed compensation from DC.

Adams died in New York on Thursday (28 April) of complications from sepsis, his wife Marilyn Adams confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

Born in New York City in 1941, he began his career in 1959 drawing for Archie Comics, after initially being rejected by DC Comics.

In the late 1960s, Adams took fresh energy into the world of comic books with his photorealistic stylings. He started by drawing Batman and Spectre, two of the most well-known characters in his career.

He began freelancing for DC and Marvel in 1969, where he drew X-Men and the well-known Kree-Skrull War storyline in the Avengers series.

In 1987, he won a legal battle against Marvel, forcing the company to return artwork belonging to him and artist Jack Kirby.

Neal Adams (Getty Images)

Later, he was inducted into the Will Eisner Comic Book Hall of Fame in 1998 – the comic book industry’s highest honour – followed by a spot in the Harvard Awards’ Jack Kirby Hall of Fame in 1999.

In 2019, he was honoured in the Inkwell Awards Joe Sinnott Hall of Fame.

Adams is survived by his wife, three sons, two daughters, six grandchildren, and one great-grandson.

