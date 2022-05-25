NBA coach Steve Kerr labels US gun control ‘pathetic’ and calls on Congress to act

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr labelled America’s lack of gun control “pathetic” as he reacted to the Texas school shooting that killed 21.

The NBA coach refused to talk about basketball before his team’s playoff loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night, instead delivering a passionate speech attacking Congress.

“When are we going to do something?” Kerr shouted.

“I am so tired of getting up here and offering condolences to the devastated families that are out there. I am tired of the moments of silence. Enough.”

