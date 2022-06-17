NBA 2022: Golden State Warriors clinch seventh NBA title with 4-2 series win over Boston Celtics

The NBA 2022 champions are the Golden State Warriors, after they defeated the Boston Celtics 103-90 in game six of the finals.

The result is the Golden State’s fourth NBA win in eight years and their seventh title in total.

Steph Curry scored an equal game-high 34 points on the back of six three pointers.

Curry was at his dominant best for the Golden State, tallying seven rebounds and seven assists and was named the Finals MVP for the first time in his career.

