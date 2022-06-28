Nazi guard, 101, convicted of 3,518 counts of accessory to murder during WWII

Posted on June 28, 2022

A 101-year-old man has been convicted of 3,518 counts of accessory to murder for serving at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp in Nazi Germany during the Second World War.

The Neuruppin Regional Court sentenced him to five years in prison on Tuesday (28 June).

The man, who lives in Brandenburg state and was not identified, had denied working as an SS guard at the camp and aiding the murder of thousands of prisoners.

He pleaded not guilty again on Monday, ahead of the verdict.

Source Link Nazi guard, 101, convicted of 3,518 counts of accessory to murder during WWII