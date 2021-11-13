Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Husband ends hunger strike after 21 days

The husband of detained Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is to end his hunger strike after 21 days.

Richard Ratcliffe said he would conclude his protest on Saturday for the sake of the couple’s daughter Gabriella.

He has been going without food while camping outside the Foreign Office since his wife lost her latest appeal to be feed from jail in Iran in October.

Announcing his decision on Twitter, he said: ““Today I have promised Nazanin to end the hunger strike. Gabriella needs two parents. Thank you all for your overwhelming care these past three weeks.”

He said he would be finishing at 1.30pm before going for a hospital check up.

“Thank you for keeping our family in the light,” he added.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian dual national, has been in custody in Iran since April 2016 after she was arrested while visiting the country and being accused of plotting to overthrow the government.

