Nawazuddin Siddiqui Quits OTT Medium; Calls Streaming Platforms “Dumping Ground For Redundant Shows”

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui who marked the usherence of the digital medium with Sacred Games, the first Indian original and Emmy nominated series that grabbed rave reviews and accolades for the actor. But Siddiqui who has now been nominated in the Best Performance by an actor category at the International Emmys 2021for Netflix’ Serious Men has decided to quit streaming platforms altogether. According to an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor is unhappy with the content that is being pushed and the shows that are (over) populating OTT medium.

Speaking about the poor quality of shows, Siddiqui told the publication, “The platform has become a dumping ground for redundant shows. We either have shows that don’t deserve to be seen in the first place. Or sequels to shows that have nothing more to say.” When asked about what has changed since Sacred Games, he said, “When I did Sacred Games for Netflix, there was an excitement and challenge around the digital medium. New talent was being given a chance Now that freshness is gone It’s become a dhanda (racket) for big production houses and actors who are now so-called stars on the OTT platform. Major film producers in Bollywood have cut lucrative deals with all the big players in the OTT field. Producers get whooping amounts to create unlimited content. Quantity has killed quality.”

Not just that, he also hinted at an all-new star system that has replaced the one that was prevalent in the industry. He added “When I can’t bear to watch them how can I bear to be in them? Yeh star system bade parde ko kha gaya (this star system killed the big screen). Now we have so-called stars on OTT claiming big money and throwing tantrums like Bollywood A-listers. They forget content is king. Woh zamana chala gaya when stars ruled. Before this lockdown and the digital domination, A-listers would release their films in 3,000 theatres across the country. People had no choice but to see them. Now they have unlimited choices.”

Earlier in a conversation with Mashable India, Kubbra Sait had opened up about the OTT boom. When asked if she ever looks at it and goes ‘ been there, done that’, the actress stated, “Not yet. Not yet. Because every experience is new. When I was working on Sacred Games with Anurag (kashyap, director) that was new to me, when I started shooting for Foundation with David Goyer, it was new to me. I think the best part about being an artist is that you get to absorb all these moments and make something out of it. But yes, I’m an optimistic cutlet and I’ll jump around and I will share with the world that this is what we’ve done. We’re always gonna be a part of history. I am a part of history with the show. One of the biggest show shows made in the history of the world.”

