Nawazuddin Siddiqui Issues Clarification On 'Quitting OTT' Statement, Says 'Was Taken Out Of Context'

Known for pulling off difficult and uncanny on-screen roles with utmost ease, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has gone on to establish himself as one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. And with multiple blockbusters under his belt already, Nawaz continues to impress the audience with his unconventional roles and stellar performances. One of the first renowned actors to explore the digital medium, Nawaz teamed up with Saif Ali Khan and others for Netflix’s ‘Sacred Games’ which earned him a lot of accolades. And now that the maverick actor has landed in New York to attend the International Emmys 2021, after earning a nod in the Best Performance by an actor category, Nawaz has cleared the air around his previous statement of quitting OTT that left many fans puzzled.

In a recent interview, Nawazuddin explained his previous comment was taken out of context while praising OTT platforms for providing opportunities to many actors. “I am sitting here because of Netflix. OTT platforms have given us all international recognition,” Nawaz said. Furthermore, he even added, “In my statement, I was talking about some production houses that randomly make anything. It was taken out of context and my intention was never to say that I want to quit OTT. I just don’t want to do anything that looks like a serial.”

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin’s brilliant performance as Ayyan Mani in Sudhir Mishra’s ‘Serious Men’, a Netflix movie based on Manu Joseph’s 2010 novel by the same name, has earned the talented actor an International Emmys 2021 nomination. Apart from Nawaz, Sushmita Sen show ‘Aarya’ which is helmed by Ram Madhvani and Vir Das’ Netflix comedy special Vir Das: For India, have also been nominated in Best Drama Series and Best Comedy categories, respectively.

The 49th International Emmy Awards is all set to take place in the great halls of Casa Cipriani, in Manhattan, on November 23.

