Naughty Boy speaks out after being evicted from I’m a Celeb: ‘It’s definitely humbled me’

Naughty Boy believes he “grew” as a person and overcame many of his fears while competing on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

The music producer is the fourth celebrity to be voted off the ITV series, after 16 days in Castle Gwrych, Wales. He’d been due to take part in the show last year but declined as he lives with his mother, who has dementia, and felt there was too much anxiety about coronavirus at the time.

The 44-year-old, real name Shahid Khan, admitted he came close to quitting while in Camp Clink, but was glad he stuck it out as he now has “no regrets” about his time on the show. He completed seven trials and won 52 stars for the camp, but revealed he did question why the public kept selecting him.

“I was thinking, ‘I hope it’s because I’m entertaining them and not because they want to see me suffer,’” he said. He added that once he started winning a lot of trials he felt like he “belonged” in the camp more as he was contributing to the group.

“That was the moment when I started really enjoying myself. That’s why with the trials I wasn’t overthinking it, I was just thinking, ‘Don’t think about it, just do it’,” he said.

“I overcame so many fears – snakes, heights, enclosed spaces – and all these things that I thought that I’ve never overcome, so I’m grateful for that.”

Reflecting on if the show has helped him grow out of his “naughty” ways, he said: “I think because my life’s been crazy the last 10 years, I’ve gone from touring the world to living with mum and building a home studio and becoming a carer. It’s definitely humbled me.”

In the latest episode, Louise Minchin became the fifth celebrity to leave the show, following on from former Strictly judge Arlene Phillips, Paralympian Kadeena Cox, Radio 1Xtra DJ Snoochie Shy and Naughty Boy.

Minchin said she was “disappointed” that all the women are being voted off, adding that she wants The Saturdays pop star Frankie Bridge to “go win it”.

Bridge remains on the show alongside Danny Miller, David Ginola, Adam Woodyatt, Matty Lee and Simon Gregson.

The I’m a Celebrity final will air on 12 December at 9pm on ITV.

Additional reporting by Press Association

