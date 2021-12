NatWest’s internet banking has stopped working, according to its customers.

Users instead saw an error page that told them “something went wrong” and that there had been “some kind of error”.

The bank said on Twitter that it was looking into reports that users were not able to get into their accounts.

It also asked customers to try logging out and in again to try and make the app work again.

