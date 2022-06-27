Nato increases forces on high alert from 40,000 to more than 300,000 amid Russia threat

Nato is to dramatically increase the number of its forces at high readiness, secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said.

The military alliance will ramp up its high-alert troop numbers from 40,000 to “well over” 300,00 amid the threat from Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

“We will transform the Nato response force and increase the number of our high readiness forces to well over 300,000,” Mr Stoltenberg told reporters ahead of a Nato summit in Madrid this week.

Nato will also change its language on Russia, which in the alliance’s last strategy from 2010 was still described as a strategic partner.

“That will not be the case in the strategic concept that we will agree in Madrid,” the secretary-general said.

“I expect that allies will state clearly that Russia poses a direct threat to our security, to our values, to the rules-based international order.”

The announcement came as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine dominated proceedings at the G7 summit, where world leaders emphasised their commitment to Kyiv in the ongoing war.

More follows…

