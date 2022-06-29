Nato: Finland and Sweden’s membership should be done ‘as quickly as possible’, says alliance chief

Nato’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said he expects ratification of Sweden and Finland’s membership of the military alliance to be passed in record time, after the two countries overcame Turkish objections to join.

A last minute agreement was reached between the three countries on Tuesday night, on the eve of the Nato Summit in Madrid.

“We will make a decision at the summit to invite Sweden and Finland to become members, that’s unprecedented, quick,” he told reporters.

“After invitation, we need a ratification process in 30 parliaments,” he added. “That always takes some time but I expect also that to go rather quickly because allies are ready to try to make that ratification process happen as quickly as possible.”

Finland and Sweden only applied for membership last month in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Finland shares a 800-mile long border with Russia. The Kremlin said it would take retaliatory “military-technical” steps after Finland’s leaders came out in favour of applying to join the alliance.

Finland and Sweden have made breakthrough diplomatic talks in their campaign to join Nato at the Madrid summit

Turkey’s president Tayyip Erdogan had previously threatened to block both countries joining Nato, but in a breakthrough move, has lifted his opposition on Tuesday at the summit.

Turkey hailed Tuesday’s agreement as a triumph, saying the Nordic nations had agreed to crack down on groups that Ankara deems national security threats, including the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, and its Syrian extension.

All 30 countries in Nato have to formally approve the membership applications which can usually take up to 18 months. However, Nato officials are keen to fast-track the process.

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said the agreement was “good for Finland and Sweden. And it’s good for Nato”.

