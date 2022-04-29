'Native American culture has an enormous future', says Navajo chef and author

Freddie Bitsoie, Navajo chef and author, says “we should look at Native American cuisine as something that’s present and has an enormous future”.

Mr Bitsoie has released a cookery book titled New Native Kitchen which he has described as a “modern take on Native American recipes”.

The inaugural Santa Fe Literary Festival will be taking place between 20-23 May 2022. For more on the festival visit our Santa Fe Literary Festival section or visit the festival’s website. To find out more about buying tickets click here.

