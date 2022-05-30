Native American chef Freddie Bitsoie: ‘The US food industry is so careless’

Chef and Native American food educator Freddie Bitsoie believes the US food industry is careless in its production.

He shared his ethos on sustainability while talking at the Santa Fe Literary Festival.

“Yet in a huge country like the United States, the food industry is so careless in how food is produced and getting rid of waste,” he said.

The Independent, as the international media partner of the Santa Fe Literary Festival, provided coverage across each day of the event. For more visit our Santa Fe Literary Festival section or visit the festival’s website