Nations League draw LIVE: Latest updates as England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland learn opponents

Follow live updates as the draw for the third edition of the Nations League takes place ahead of the 2022/23 season of the international competition. England remain in League A but their third-place finish in last year’s tournament means Gareth Southgate could be handed a tough draw this time around. The Three Lions could also be paired with Wales after their promotion from League B, while Scotland and Northern Ireland will be hoping for favourable draws as they look to progress out of League C and League D respectively.

Holders France are top seeds after they defeated Spain in October’s Nations League finals, with semi-finalists Italy and Belgium the other top-ranked countries in League A. The six group stage fixtures will take place in June and September 2022, with the Nations League finals taking place the following summer. England reached the semi-finals of the inaugural Nations League in 2018/19 but finished behind Belgium and Demark last time out. Follow live for latest updates from the draw:

