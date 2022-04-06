National insurance rise – live: Millions face tax increase as PM warned ‘wrong moment’ to hike contributions

Boris Johnson speaks Russian as he urges citizens to find out truth about Ukraine ‘atrocities’

Boris Johnson‘s national insurance rise has been criticised by the Liberal Democrats who say the tax hike is coming in at the “wrong moment” as Britons face a growing cost of living crisis.

Ed Davey, the Liberal Democrat leader, said the increase – which comes just days after household bills were sent soaring after the price cap was lifted- “puts all the burden on working people” which was “wrong”.

His party is calling for an emergency tax cut to help people who are “struggling so much”.

Ministers have sought to defend the rise, which is predicted to raise billions to help reduce the Covid-induced NHS backlog and later reform adult social care in the long-term.

“I think it is right that we pay for what we are going to use as a country but we do it in a fair way,” Sajid Javid, the health secretary said.

Chancellor 'raising taxes left, right and centre' Chancellor Rishi Sunak is raising taxes "left, right and centre", Ed Davey has said. The Liberal Democrat leader spoke to Times Radio earlier as the increase in national insurance contributions came into effect. He argued that better than expected VAT returns meant Sunak could have delayed the rise if he wanted to. More comments from Davey below: Matt Mathers 6 April 2022 11:11 1649238953 Javid defends move not to include trans people in gay conversion therapy ban The Health Secretary has said it is right that when it comes to conversion therapy for transgender people "we need to be more careful". Speaking on Sky News, Sajid Javid was asked if it is acceptable to administer an electric shock to someone who feels that they are in the wrong body. He swiftly replied: "No, I don't think so. No, no, of course not." When pressed on why that has been removed from the Bill for the Queen's Speech, so that transgender people would still undergo that sort of conversion therapy, Mr Javid said: "When it comes to conversion therapy, it is absolutely right, as the Government has said, that we ban the so-called conversion therapy for LGB people. No, no, of course not.” When pressed on why that has been removed from the Bill for the Queen’s Speech, so that transgender people would still undergo that sort of conversion therapy, Mr Javid said: “When it comes to conversion therapy, it is absolutely right, as the Government has said, that we ban the so-called conversion therapy for LGB people. When it comes to trans, I do think that we need to be more careful." The Health Secretary pointed to the interim report written by Dr Hilary Cass, saying: "She talked about how children and young people when they say they have gender dysphoria, it is right for medical experts to be able to question that and to determine what the cause might be. "Is it a genuine case of gender identity dysphoria or could it be that that individual is suffering from child sex abuse, for example, or could it be linked to bullying?" When pressed further, Mr Javid said "I don't think that anyone should be administered with electric shock", adding: "I think that would count as abuse and it would already be against the law." Matt Mathers 6 April 2022 10:55 Matt Mathers 6 April 2022 10:55 1649237071 Putin’s actions in Ukraine ‘close to genocide’, shadow minister says Putin’s actions in Ukraine are “close to genocide”, a shadow cabinet minister has said. Peter Kyle, the shadow secretary of state for Northern Ireland, spoke to Sky News on Wednesday morning. “What we need to be doing now is, wherever possible, capturing evidence” of possible war crimes, he said. More comments below: Matt Mathers 6 April 2022 10:24 1649236337 ‘People find it reassuring that the Tories care only about power’: Tony Blair on how Labour can win The former prime minister answered students’ questions at King’s College London and revealed what he thinks is the key to beating the Tories, writes our chief politics commentator, John Rentoul. Read his full piece here: Matt Mathers 6 April 2022 10:12 1649235053 Rishi Sunak ‘refuses to fund plan for greener homes to help cut energy bills’ The Treasury has reportedly blocked plans for hundreds of millions of pounds to be spent on making homes more energy efficient, which would in turn reduce bills amid the cost of living crisis. My colleague Eleanor Sly has more details below: Matt Mathers 6 April 2022 09:50 1649233806 Brexit set to make UK more dependent on food imports, MPs warn Labour shortages largely caused by Brexit are set to make Britain more dependent on food imports, MPs have warned. A new report by the Commons Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee said UK food production industry would “permanently” shrink unless the problems were deal with. Morally wrong for our children to pay for social care, Javid says It would be "morally wrong" to let "our children pay for our healthcare and our adult social care", Sajid Javid has said. Speaking on BBC Breakfast, the Health Secretary said: "The choice for us as a country is we either put that money in ourselves now, and if we don't do it ourselves, we will have to borrow it. And that is mortgaging the future of our children and our grandchildren. "I think it not only is economically wrong and opens up more risk for the public finances, I think it is morally wrong. "Why should our children pay for our healthcare and our adult social care? They are going to have enough challenges as they grow older. I think that will be the wrong approach." Matt Mathers 6 April 2022 09:12 Matt Mathers 6 April 2022 09:12 1649231774 ‘This is just the wrong time for the Conservatives to be adding all these unfair tax rises’ Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said his party want an emergency tax cut. He told Sky News: “When people are facing huge rises in their energy bills, food bills, cost of filling the car – this is just the wrong time for the Conservatives to be adding all these unfair tax rises.” Watch here: Zoe Tidman 6 April 2022 08:56 1649231257 Sajid Javid asked about extra £350m a week for NHS from Brexit Sajid Javid was asked what happened to the £350m a week that “we would benefit for the NHS from Brexit”. The health secretary told LBC Radio: “The extra funding that was promised to the NHS before the pandemic hit, to remind your listeners, that was an additional £34bn a year by 2024. That’s all there. “That’s still happening, that’s going on. The NHS is getting that funding. “What we are talking about today is an additional £39bn over the next three years, with every penny from the new levy going towards that. That is to deal with the challenges of the pandemic.” Zoe Tidman 6 April 2022 08:47 1649230935 Sajid Javid dodges Partygate question Sajid Javid has dodged a question over Partygate, saying he would not discuss “matters of the law”. Ashley Cowburn, our political correspondent, has more: Zoe Tidman 6 April 2022 08:42

