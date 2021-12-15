National Archives releases nearly 1,500 secret documents related to JFK assassination

Nearly 1,500 formerly secret documents relating to the 1963 assassination of US president John F Kennedy have been opened to the public.

The National Archives and Records Administration released the documents on Wednesday, responding to a White House directive from October to make the records public.

“The profound national tragedy of President Kennedy’s assassination continues to resonate in American history and in the memories of so many Americans who were alive on that terrible day; meanwhile, the need to protect records concerning the assassination has only grown weaker with the passage of time,” President Biden wrote in his memo ordering the release. “It is therefore critical to ensure that the United States Government maximizes transparency, disclosing all information in records concerning the assassination, except when the strongest possible reasons counsel otherwise.”

The assassination remains an object of intense fascination for historians and conspiracy theorists alike, who have begun digging through the new release of papers, which can be read in PDF form on the National Archives JFK records hub.

In 1992, Congress passed the President John F Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act, which stipulated that “all Government records concerning the assassination of President John F. Kennedy . . . should be eventually disclosed to enable the public to become fully informed about the history surrounding the assassination.”

The only documents that remain withheld are those where the government claims a compelling national security or political interest. Agencies have been reviewing their claims since 2018 with an eye towards fully releasing the papers they retain, a process that was disrupted by the pandemic, according to the national archivist. In October, the White House agreed to postpone the publication of some of these materials still under review, while directing the NARA to release what was possible this December.

Notably, Wednesday’s release of documents is visible online, while many of the more than 250,000 JFK records that have been opened to the public are only accessible in person at a National Archives facility in Maryland.

The White House has asked the national archivist to devise a plan to digitise the full collection of JFK files that have already been released.

More details to come in this breaking news story….

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link National Archives releases nearly 1,500 secret documents related to JFK assassination