National Anthem lyrics: What are the words to God Save the Queen?

The Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations are finally upon us, after what feels like years of preparations.

If you’re planning on watching the many events set to take place (starting with the Trooping the Colour parade on Thursday 2 June), it’s best you prepare yourself to hear the National Anthem a good few times.

If you usually hum along to the patriotic song, titled “God Save the Queen”, without knowing the words, now is perhaps a good time to learn them.

A national anthem is intended to represent the tradition, history, and beliefs of a nation and its people, with the aim of creating a feeling of patriotism.

This particular anthem was first used in September 1745 during the reign of George II – the composer remains unknown to this day.

The queen is said to be attending at least two events across the weekend. She is expected to make an appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony on Thursday after the parade, and is also scheduled to attend the Service of Thanksgiving being held at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday (3 June).

In February, Britain’s longest-serving monarch celebrated 70 years on the throne.

What are the lyrics to the National Anthem, “God Save the Queen”?

God save our gracious Queen,

Long live our noble Queen,

God save the Queen!

Send her victorious,

Happy and glorious,

Long to reign over us,

God save the Queen!

The song was written with even more verses, which are typically omitted when sung at royal or sporting events.

You can find them below,

O Lord our God arise,

Scatter our enemies,

And make them fall!

Confound their politics,

Frustrate their knavish tricks,

On Thee our hopes we fix,

God save us all!

Not in this land alone,

But be God’s mercies known,

From shore to shore!

Lord make the nations see,

That men should brothers be,

And form one family,

The wide world o’er.

From every latent foe,

From the assassins blow,

God save the Queen!

O’er her thine arm extend,

For Britain’s sake defend,

Our mother, prince, and friend,

God save the Queen!

Thy choicest gifts in store,

On her be pleased to pour,

Long may she reign!

May she defend our laws,

And ever give us cause,

To sing with heart and voice,

God save the Queen!

