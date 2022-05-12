Nate Diaz urinates outside UFC headquarters amid contract dispute

Nate Diaz has taken to Twitter to post a photo of himself urinating outside UFC headquarters, as his contract dispute with the MMA promotion continues.

Diaz last fought in June, suffering a decision defeat by Leon Edwards. Prior to that bout, the American had competed twice in 2019 after a three-year hiatus from the sport.

Diaz, 37, reportedly has one fight left on his current UFC deal and seems unwilling to extend his contract. He has also been unable to agree on an opponent with the UFC, however, and the fan favourite is growing increasingly frustrated by the situation.

“Taking a piss on the ufc pi [performance institute],” Diaz wrote on Twitter on Thursday, alongside a photo of himself – obsured by a bin – urinating outside the building in Las Vegas.

“I could do this cause I get paid more than all u guys and they won’t cut me.”

UFC president Dana White has long said a trilogy fight between Diaz and rival Conor McGregor could be made, while rumours suggest that Diaz could be paired with rising welterweight star Khamzat Chimaev.

Diaz, however, does not appear to want to face Chimaev and even recently requested that the UFC release him from his contract.

