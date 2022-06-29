Natalie Portman Accidently Spills A 'Big Spoiler' While Talking About Her Superpowers In 'Thor: Love And Thunder'

With the release date of Marvel Studios’ next project ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ inching closer, the cast has been leaving no stone unturned in promoting their upcoming superhero movie. But looks like Natalie Portman, who essays the character of Jane Foster/Mighty Thor in the Taika Waititi directorial, ended up spilling a huge ‘spoiler’ about her character and the superpowers she posses in the MCU movie.

During a recent press conference, when Portman was quizzed about how different is her superhero character (Mighty Thor) from Chris Hemsworth version, she instantly replied, “Completely different but I think he’s obviously very assured and experienced in being a superhero.”

SEE ALSO: ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’: Chris Hemsworth Says Showing Off His Butt In The MCU Movie Was A ‘Dream’ Come True

Furthermore, Portman continued, “She’s new at it, so also keeps reverting to human form, so there’s kind of danger always that, like, it might be her last moment getting to experience that.” And as Portman realised that she has dropped a huge spoiler, she immediately apologised. “I don’t know that might be, that might be a big spoiler, sorry,” Portman added.

While the makers have only shown Portman in her superhero Mighty Thor avatar in the teasers and posters of the movie, it looks like they plan to introduce her Jane Foster version as a surprise to MCU fans. Plus, with Hemsworth all set to return on the silver screen as the God of Thunder, the addition of Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher has left fans even more excited.

Helmed by Taika Waititi, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ will also feature Chris Pratt, Tessa Thompson, Russell Crowe, Jaimie Alexander, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan and others. The superhero movie is slated to release on July 7, 2022.

SEE ALSO: ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ Early Reviews: Critics Call Chris Hemsworth Starrer ‘Best MCU Movie Of Phase Four’

Cover Image: Instagram

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Natalie Portman Accidently Spills A 'Big Spoiler' While Talking About Her Superpowers In 'Thor: Love And Thunder'