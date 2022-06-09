Naseeruddin Shah Takes A Dig At 'The Kashmir Files' Amid Prophet Row; Here's What Vivek Agnihotri Has To Say

Amidst the ongoing political upheaval going on in India, veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has now reacted to the entire Prophet Mohammed row. Shah also spoke about actors and filmmakers who are participating in projects that make them look nationalistic and took a dig at Vivek Agnihotri’s recent film The Kashmir Files.

In an interview with NDTV, Shah called the movie an ‘almost fictionalised version’ of Kashmiri Hindu sufferings and that the government is busy promoting movies instead of rehabilitating the community.

#NoSpin | “What the Indian government did was too little, too late,” says Actor Naseeruddin Shah on suspended BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s comments on #ProphetMuhammad.#NDTVExclusive pic.twitter.com/AKUsGEtNq6 — NDTV (@ndtv) June 8, 2022

India faced major backlash from over 15 countries after a BJP leader made an offensive remark about Prophet Mohammed. Talking about how BJP labelled Nupur Sharma as a ‘fringe element’, Shah said, “It’s hardly meant to assuage hurt feelings. I wouldn’t be surprised if such a hate speech occurs again. It’s ironic you talk of peace and unity, you get locked up in jail for more than a year. You talk of genocide and you get a slap on the wrist. There are double standards working here.”

Replying to Naseeruddin Shah’s comment about his movie, Vivek Agnihotri who earlier voiced his support for Nupur Sharma said he agreed with Shah. Agnihotri said he agreed that those who talk about Hindu genocide in India get abused. “I agree with this. You are indeed abused and penalised for talking about Kashmiri Hindu Genocide in your own country,” Agnihotri tweeted.

You are indeed abused and penalised for talking about Kashmiri Hindu Genocide in your own country. pic.twitter.com/sU4lePOfe0 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) June 8, 2022

