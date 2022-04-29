Nasdaq suffers worst month since 2008 as stocks plunge on recession fears

The Nasdaq plunged again on Friday to cap its worst monthly slump since the 2008 global financial crisis.

Shares in the tech-heavy index bore the brunt of a sharp market-wide sell-off which saw trillions of dollars wiped off the stockmarket value in April as fears of a looming recession spooked investor sentiment.

The Nasdaq fell by 4.2 per cent on Friday and by more than 13 per cent over April.

A 14 per cent drop in Amazon’s share price weighed heavily on the market, after the e-commerce giant posted its first loss since 2015.

The Nasdaq is now in what investors call a bear market after falling by more than 20 per cent from its peak last November.

The Dow Jones industrial average also slumped by more than 900 points, or 2.8 per cent, on Friday, and was down 5.3 per cent from the market close on March 31.

The S&P 500 fell by 3.6 per cent on Friday and finished April with an 8.8 per cent loss, its worst monthly slide since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

The sell-off came one day after data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis showed US gross domestic product fell by 1.4 per cent in the first quarter of the year.

Two consecutive quarters of declining growth would mean the economy was officially in recession.

Major indexes have been shifting between slumps and rallies throughout the week as the latest round of corporate earnings hit the market in force.

Investors have been reviewing a particularly heavy batch of financial results from big tech companies, industrial firms and retailers.

The volatile week caps off a dismal month for stocks as traders fret about the tough medicine the Federal Reserve is using in its fight against inflation: higher interest rates.

The ongoing lockdowns in China and Russian invasion of Ukraine was also fuelling uncertainty in the markets.

That will increase borrowing costs across the board for people buying cars, using credit cards and taking out mortgages to buy homes.

Associated Press contributed to this report

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

