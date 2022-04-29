Nasdaq falls to worst low since 2008 as stocks plunge amid recession fears

US stocks plummeted on Friday as the market finished one of its worst months in recent history.

By the closing bell, the day’s numbers were ugly. The Nasdaq fell 4.2 per cent, the Dow dropped 2.8 per cent, and the S&P 500 plunged by 3.6 per cent.

This marked the end of an unusually brutal month for US stocks. In April alone, the Nasdaq tumbled 12 per cent – its worst month since October 2008, when the world was still gripped by the Great Recession. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 slid by seven per cent, its steepest one-month drop since the start of the pandemic.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow

