NASA’s Self-Driving Mars Rover Perseverance Starts Search For Signs Of Ancient Life On Earth’s Neighbor

Perseverance has started searching for signs of ancient life on Mars. Perseverance is a rover. The car-sized rover was launched by NASA in July 2020. It arrived at the Red Planet in February this year. It is a self-driving six-wheeled rover. The space agency said that Perseverance has started an epic journey on Earth’s neighbor. Mars is believed to have hosted Earth-like life once. Scientists have found evidence, hinting that the planet could habitat. The robot landed in the Jezero crater. It will look for signs of microbial life. According to NASA, the crater was once flooded with water. It was home to an ancient lake. But it dried slowly. The crater is said to be the promising destination on Mars to look for signs of life.

According to NASA, the rover can move at a high speed of 120 meters per hour. It will use AutoNav – an enhanced auto-navigation system, to trek. It will map and make 3D maps. The system can identify hazards and plan the rover’s route. It doesn’t need any human intervention, meaning no command is required to be sent from Earth. NASA said that Perseverance has the capability of thinking while its wheels rove. It will begin its first science experiment on the surface of the Jezero crater. It will gather samples at the crater. It will cover a distance of some 15 km while conducting science experiments. The collected samples will be collected by a future mission that will bring them back to Earth.

Perseverance is the most advanced rover sent by NASA to Mars. Its belly has higher clearance to help it move easily even on a rough floor. The rover’s main computer is designed to perform other tasks to keep the system healthy and active. It can also keep track of the distance covered from one spot to another. Cameras will capture images as the rover moves. The rover also carried Ingenuity, a mini helicopter, to Mars. It was attached to Perseverance’s belly. NASA has successfully completed multiple powered controlled flights and demonstrated technology that will redefine the human approach to explore the planet. NASA is already working on a plan to launch a crewed mission by end of the decade.