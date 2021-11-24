Nasa has been forced to delay the launch of its James Webb Space Telescope once again following an “incident”.

The problems happened as the satellite was being prepared for launch in French Guiana, where it had been scheduled to take off on 18 December.

But that date has now been pushed back after a part of the spacecraft was dropped and caused it to vibrate.

‘Technicians were preparing to attach Webb to the launch vehicle adapter, which is used to integrate the observatory with the upper stage of the Ariane 5 rocket,” Nasa said.

“A sudden, unplanned release of a clamp band – which secures Webb to the launch vehicle adapter – caused a vibration throughout the observatory.”

Nasa said that it will now examine whether the incident damaged any parts of the spacecraft, and said it would provide an update later this week.

The James Webb Space Telescope will be looking inside our solar system and out, in an attempt to better understand the universe. One of its key abilities means it can “sniff” the atmosphere of distant planets, allowing us to understand whether they might be able to support alien life.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Nasa’s alien-hunting James Webb Space Telescope launch delayed by ‘incident’