Nasa is about to release the “deepest image” ever taken of the universe, it has said.

It is one of the many images that are currently being processed from the James Webb Space Telescope, Nasa announced.

The set of images will also include the telescope’s first ever “spectrum” taken of an exoplanet. Such images can reveal the makeup of those distant world’s atmospheres, and could help show which of them are habitable.

The James Webb Space Telescope’s first images are due to be released on 12 July – and scientists say those and the other pictures that follow could fundamentally change our understanding of the cosmos.

The announcement of the upcoming image was made by Bill Nelson, the Nasa administrator, who was speaking as part of a preview of those images two weeks before they are released. Mr Nelson announced that he had tested positive for covid hours before the press release was held.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Nasa is about to release the ‘deepest image of the universe’ ever