Nars’s viral light reflecting foundation is on offer at Boots – and we’ve reviewed it

When it comes to foundation, you may think you’ve found the one. But, unless you’ve tried Nars’s light reflecting foundation, chances are you haven’t.

Acting as a skincare and make-up hybrid – 70 per cent of the formula is made up of potent skincare ingredients – the brand claims that it gives you the ultimate healthy-looking, glowy complexion.

Owing to its magical properties, it has of course taken the world by storm, becoming a huge hit on TikTok. And we think it might just be one of the most hyped-up products so far this year.

Make-up artist @mikaylanogueira claimed that it’s become one of her favourite foundations owing to the fact it “instantly blurs and smooths the skin while improving the skin’s clarity over time”.

While @missdarcei’s first impressions video further proves its superpowers, quickly blending in and imparting a serious luminosity, leaving a “her skin but better” finish.

If you’re already sold by the foundation, just wait until you hear the even better news, the Nars light reflecting foundation is currently on offer at Boots. Read on for all the details to make sure you don’t miss out on achieving a super dewy, healthy glow.

Nars light reflecting foundation: Was £37.50, now £30, Boots.com

In true IndyBest fashion, we tested the Nars light reflecting foundation when it first launched to provide you with an honest review. According to our writer, the formula includes “photochromic” technology, “which in laymen’s terms, means a powder that shifts in tone depending on the intensity of light”. This “results in your skin never being washed out, making it an impressively reactive complexion product”, they added.

On application, the foundation felt “lightweight, but not watery, gliding across the skin with an immediate glow”. It also was noted that it “buffs in with ease and covers imperfections with one coat”, and “gives a healthy-looking luminosity”. If you’re concerned about how well the formula will fare throughout the day, our test noted that it didn’t dull down on the glow stakes.

All in all, this sounds like a holy grail product. And you can currently save 20 per cent on the foundation right now, so you can achieve a healthy-looking dewy complexion for less.

