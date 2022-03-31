Naomi Irion’s brother reacts to discovery of her body 17 days on: ‘Now comes a different kind of effort’

Naomi Irion’s brother has broken his silence to call for “a different kind of effort” after the remains of his missing 18-year-old sister were discovered 17 days on from her abduction from a Walmart parking lot in Nevada.

Casey Valley, who has been leading the searches for his teenage sister, shared a touching Facebook post on Wednesday night saying he was at “a loss for words” over Ms Irion’s death.

“I can’t believe this. I’m at a loss for words. Thanks to everyone for your support,” he wrote.

“Now comes a different kind of effort. Naomi was taken away from us far too soon. #JusticeforNaomi.”

Hours earlier, the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office and the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office announced that Ms Irion’s body had been found in a remote part of Churchill County.

Investigators searching for the missing teenager were tipped off on Tuesday about a possible gravesite and descended on the scene, where the body of a woman was then found.

An autopsy carried out on Wednesday confirmed that the remains belonged to the missing 18-year-old.

“No further information can be released at this time as this is still an open and active investigation,” officials said.

The cause and manner of death is not yet known.

The heartbreaking announcement came the same day that Troy Driver, a 41-year-old ex-con, appeared in court for the first time where he was charged with first-degree kidnapping.

Mr Driver, who worked at construction company Ledcor, was arrested on Friday following an extensive manhunt.

According to the criminal complaint filed on Wednesday, Mr Driver “did abduct Naomi Irion and did hold or detain her for the purpose of committing sexual assault and/or for the purpose of killing her”.

It is not yet clear if additional charges will be filed or if anyone else is wanted in connection to Ms Irion’s kidnapping and death.

Mr Driver did not enter a plea on Wednesday and bail was set at $750,000.

Mr Valley told reporters outside the courthouse: “I’m surprised that there was bail at all.”

