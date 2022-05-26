Naomi Campbell supports Kate Moss after model denies Johnny Depp claims

Naomi Campbell has posted in support of fellow supermodel Kate Moss after the latter took to the witness stand in the ongoing libel case between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

The model shared a screenshot of a news report on Moss’ appearance on behalf of Depp, who she dated for four years in the 1990s.

Moss denied Heard’s claim that Depp had pushed her down the stairs during their relationship and said she “slid down the stairs and hurt my back”.

She added that Depp had “never pushed me, kicked me, or threw me down any stairs”.

Using the nickname “Wagon” for Moss, Campbell wrote in her Instagram Story: “Yes Wagon tell it!! @katemossagency.”

(Naomi Campbell/Instagram)

Moss had been called as a rebuttal witness for Depp after her name came up in the courtroom earlier this month during Heard’s testimony.

Heard alleged that Depp had “[swung] at” her sister while she stood at the top of a staircase and said it reminded her of another incident in which she alleged that Depp pushed Moss down stairs while they were dating.

The Aquaman actor has made the claim before. In 2020, during Depp’s libel trial against The Sun in the UK, she was quoted by the Associated Press as saying: “He was about to push her down the stairs and the moment before that happened, I remembered information I had heart that he pushed a former girlfriend – I believe it was Kate Moss – down the stairs.”

Moss had never publicly responded to the claim until she took to the witness stand via video link on Wednesday.

The supermodel told the court that the then-couple had been in Jamaica when she slipped down a set of stairs after it had been raining.

“I screamed, because I didn’t know what had happened to me, and I was in pain. [Depp] came running back to help me and carried me back to my room, and got me medical attention,” she added.

The trial is in its sixth and final week in Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia.

