Nancy Pelosi’s husband pushes back on DUI reports

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi‘s husband was reportedly picked up for drunk driving over the holiday weekend, and now he’s claiming reports about the incident contain “incorrect information.”

On Sunday night, Paul Pelosi, the husband of the House Speaker, was reportedly on his way home from a party in Napa County, California, when his 2021 Porsche was hit by a Jeep.

Thankfully no one was hurt and the California Highway Patrol ruled neither party was at immediate fault for the accident. It’s unclear from the available reports if Mr Pelosi failed a field sobriety test or if another incident tipped police off to his condition, but he allegedly had a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08 per cent.

Police arrested Mr Pelosi, who was charged with two misdemeanors.

On Tuesday, Mr Pelosi’s spokesman, Larry Kamer, suggested that reports about his client contained “incorrect information.”

“Several news reports about Saturday night’s traffic incident involving Paul Pelosi have included incorrect information,” Mr Kamer said in a statement, according to The Daily Beast.

According to Mr Kamer, the reports are “erroneously” attributing a past traffic infraction to the wrong Mr Pelosi. Mr Kamer is not specific as to what information, exactly, is being misattributed.

“A prior driving offense erroneously attributed to Mr. Pelosi is untrue and likely refers to an unrelated person with the same name. This error must be corrected,” he said. “There are also incorrect reports that misstate the timing of events.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Nancy Pelosi’s husband pushes back on DUI reports